BUFFALO, NY. — Rich Products is expanding its ready-to-bake foodservice offerings with new Parbaked Artisan Focaccias under its Cottage Bakery label.

The product is designed to provide an adaptable bread option with a variety of applications, including sandwiches, appetizers, desserts and snacks, for quick-service and fast-casual restaurant operators. Rich’s focaccia comes frozen in 18-count cases, with a shelf life of 270 days, and requires no thawing prior to baking.

Featuring slow-rising yeast dough, the bread is available in two flavors: extra virgin olive oil and garlic pesto.

“Now QSRs can deliver hand crafted, fresh baked bread with the convenience of parbaked, going from the freezer to a customer’s order in minutes,” said Alyssa Barrett, customer marketing manager at Rich Products. “Versatile Cottage Bakery Focaccia will enhance a QSR’s menu and set them apart as a destination with fresh-baked artisan quality.”

The launch follows Rich’s Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread for QSRs and convenience stores, which debuted in July. FBN