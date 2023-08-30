CHICAGO — ZENB has brought its grain-free pasta product portfolio to Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the United States.

Formulated from whole yellow peas, as well as the skins, ZENB’s better-for-you offerings are being showcased at Sprouts Innovation Table displays, which highlight new and notable specialty food items. Available products from the company include its line of gluten-free pastas, such as spaghetti, elbow, penne and rotini, and four varieties of its plant-based Agile Bowl meals (tomato basil pesto, Mexican street corn, red pepper harissa and zesty garlic spinach).

“As a leader in wholesome food innovation, we couldn't be happier to launch in retail at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the country,” said Hugo Pérez, chief storyteller for ZENB US.

With existing footholds in Japan and the United Kingdom, the retail launch marks a significant step for the company’s US presence. The company first introduced its pasta to the United States in 2019 through a direct-to-consumer model, and its products have begun to appear in select regional grocers over the last year.

“At ZENB, our food development legacy allows us to unlock the power of real, clean ingredients and deliver products with the highest quality standards,” said Taichi Sakabe, chief operating officer at ZENB US. “By launching with Sprouts, we can continue to give consumers what they deserve – elevated, re-imagined pantry staples that fit their lifestyles, like our crave-worthy yellow pea pastas.”