DETROIT — Second Nature Brands is acquiring Sahale Snacks from the J.M. Smucker Co. for approximately $34 million. Second Nature Brands is a manufacturer of nut-based and chocolate snacks. Sahale is a nut-based snack business with operations in Seattle.

Smucker acquired Sahale Snacks in 2014. At the time the business had approximately $50 million in annual sales. Today, the business has sales of approximately $48 million and employs 100, according to Smucker.

“Sahale Snacks adds a fantastic super-premium product to our range, considerably broadens our snack mix and nut portfolio and unlocks significant new opportunities for us to help grow the category, which we are very excited about,” said Victor Mehren, chief executive officer of Second Nature Snacks. “On completion, we look forward to welcoming 100 new colleagues to the Second Nature Brands team and see significant opportunity to build on their success to date to drive innovation, brand penetration and growth.”

Other brands within the Second Nature Brands portfolio include Kar’s, Second Nature Sanders and Brownie Brittle. In December 2022, Second Nature Brands acquired Brownie Brittle from Encore Consumer Capital, a private equity firm.

“This divestiture reflects our continued commitment to portfolio and resource optimization to sharpen our focus and support continued growth,” said Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer of Smucker. “The divestiture of the Sahale Snacks brand will support continued growth in our Consumer Foods business with enhanced investment in our Smucker’s Uncrustables brand and building on our leadership in spreads.”

