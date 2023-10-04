Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — Despite the competitive nature of business, the baking and snack industry prides itself on the mentorship, encouragement and growth that is foundational to the industry.

Season 16 of Since Sliced Bread kicks off with Cordia Harrington, chief executive officer of Crown Bakeries, Brentwood, Tenn., and chair of American Bakers Association, emphasizing the importance and gratitude in bakers helping bakers. Listeners will also hear from Chad Larson at Mel-O-Cream Donuts International, Inc., Springfield, Ill., Justin Spannuth from Unique Snacks, Reading, Pa., and others as they share stories about how leaning on the expertise and experience of others has led to growth in their own businesses.

”It’s a recurring theme in the industry that bakers and snack manufacturers are a tight-knit group that is always willing to help,” said Charlotte Atchley, host of Since Sliced Bread and editor of Baking & Snack. “We wanted to give professionals in the industry an opportunity to share their stories of the many ways the baking industry has supported them and celebrate this unique feature of the industry.”

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It also may be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

