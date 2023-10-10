CHICAGO — The Quaker Oats Co., a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., is launching its first breakfast cereal: Quaker Chewy Granola. Available in two flavors — chocolate and strawberry — Quaker Chewy Granola is made with 100% whole grains (34 grams of whole grains per serving), which include granola clusters and rice crisps among other ingredients. Quaker Chewy Granola also has 5 grams of protein per serving and is made with no color from artificial sources, no artificial preservatives and no artificial flavors.

“Quaker Chewy has been the go-to snack for parents for decades,” said Katie Scupham, vice president of meal occasions at PepsiCo. “With the introduction of Quaker Chewy Granola, we’re thrilled to offer families a new delicious and nutritious option to enjoy at breakfast time. We’ve taken everything that parents and kids already love about Quaker Chewy and have created a mind-blowing breakfast option for the whole family.”

Quaker Chewy Granola is now available in single box formats for $5.49 online and at national retailers.