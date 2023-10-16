KANSAS CITY — Amy Estrada joined the team at CRB, a global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting in the food and beverage and life sciences industries, as a design project manager.

Ms. Estrada, who has extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, will also serve as business development specialist.

Committed to professional development and the industries she’s worked in, Ms. Estrada served as a board member of the American Society of Baking and vice president of the Society of Bakery Women and received the BEMA Ascend Scholarship.

She is enthusiastic about the company’s inclusive work environment and training programs.

“I’m particularly impressed by CRB's employee-centric initiatives, such as events, fundraisers and the comprehensive resources and benefits provided, which clearly demonstrate the company's dedication to its employees’ well-being,” Ms. Estrada said.

She previously worked as an engineering manager for the Integration division at Rademaker.