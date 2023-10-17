MOONACHIE, NJ. — Paris Baguette, a 4,000-plus-unit global bakery-cafe concept with nearly 150 cafes in the United States, has hired Eric Lavinder as its new chief development officer. Prior to joining Paris Baguette, Mr. Lavinder was the chief development officer for Duck Donuts and before that, WOWorks. He also has worked at ML Food Group and Quiznos.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to the team,” said Darren Tipton, chief executive officer of Paris Baguette. “He has a rich history and track record in both restaurants and franchising, and his passion for developing people and brands will be crucial as Paris Baguette continues to grow at an exponential rate.”

Commenting on his hiring, Mr. Lavinder said, “I am thrilled to have joined the Paris Baguette team. This is an incredible brand with amazing growth and a strong future trajectory. The expertly crafted baked goods and made-to-order beverages are made with only the finest and freshest ingredients. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of the Paris Baguette brand at such a key inflection point in the North American growth.”