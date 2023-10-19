CARSON CITY, NEV. — Pretzel manufacturer Stellar Snacks will invest $137 million in West Louisville, Ky., creating 350 local full-time jobs over the next 10 years.

According to Stellar Snacks, the investment will set up the company’s newest and largest industrial pretzel baking plant in Louisville in an existing 434,000-square-foot building at 1391 Dixie Highway. Work on the manufacturing facility is scheduled to begin in March 2024. Available positions at the facility include pretzel-makers (both master pretzel-maker and apprentice roles), production team members, engineering and maintenance managers, mechanics, technicians, receptionists and human resource assistants.

“When my mom and I landed in Louisville, something finally clicked — it felt like destiny,” said Gina Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks. “Beyond our passion for baking delicious, high-quality snacks, we believe every pretzel has a purpose. That’s why we commission emerging artists to design one-of-a-kind artwork for our bags and engage with the arts community to inspire creativity in the world around us. The energy of the kind-hearted, driven people in Louisville and the creativity flowing through this historic city align perfectly with our values. We truly look forward to growing with this community.”

Stellar Snacks was founded in 2019 by Ms. Galvin and her mother Elisabeth, the latter of whom runs a private label snack manufacturer for retail and commercial transportation categories called Delyse Inc. Elisabeth saw Stellar Snacks as a move into consumer packaged goods and a way to offer a snack brand perceived as premium and better-for-you. The company is certified woman-owned by the National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC) and currently operates two plants in Northern Nevada, employing more than 170 people. Stellar Snacks distributes products to more than 5,000 nationwide grocery and retail stores. Stellar Snacks products also are offered during in-flight snack service on Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and American Airlines. Products offered in-flight include pretzel braids in four flavors—Simply Stellar, Maui Monk, Bold & Herby, and Sweet & Sparky—with new flavors and innovation coming in early 2024, according to the company.