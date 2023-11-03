IRVING, TEXAS — Dozens of emerging food and beverage brands were selected to attend 7-Eleven’s Brands with Heart showcase, now in its fifth year.

The two-day event provides coaching, mentoring and education sessions, as well as an opportunity to present products to the company’s merchandising team. Following the showcase, held Nov. 1-2 at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving, a selection of brands will be picked to participate in in-store tests at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores across the country.

7-Eleven, Inc. said it’s seeking to expand its product offerings beyond the traditional gas station assortment with a variety of snacks, beverages and better-for-you items, while also elevating and partnering with up-and-coming companies that “exhibit purpose-driven elements within their products and business.”

"We believe our role as a leading retailer goes beyond simply providing innovative products to our customers — it's about making a lasting difference in the communities we serve," Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "This year, for the first time ever, every one of our Brands with Heart participants demonstrates a purpose-driven element, bringing us one step closer to achieving this goal. We're excited to welcome these outstanding brands to the 7-Eleven family."

Brands with Heart participants represent a range of product concepts, from functional beverages and protein bars to sustainable seafood snacks and zero-proof drinks. Companies include Better Sour, gummy candy with globally inspired sour flavors; Deux, cookie dough formulated with functional ingredients; Fillo’s, ready-to-eat tamales; and Perfy, low-sugar soft drinks enhanced with adaptogens and nootropics.

"At 7-Eleven, we're proud to be a platform for new and innovative brands to introduce their products to the world," said Adam Franks, director of private and emerging Brands at 7-Eleven. "Not only do these products taste great… but they're doing great things, too. We can't wait for our customers to see them on shelves across the country."