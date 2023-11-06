SOLON, OHIO — Nestle USA, Inc. frozen pizza brand DiGiorno is preparing for the holiday season with the launch of DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza.

The product aims to provide the taste of several classic Thanksgiving dishes within the convenience of one oven-ready pizza. DiGiorno’s festive offering features a Detroit style crust topped with turkey, gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.

“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. “Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration — even the most traditional holiday dinners.”

The Thanksgiving-inspired pizza is now available for a limited time exclusively online through DiGiorno’s website for $11.23. The launch follows other limited-edition offerings launched in recent months, including the

that debuted in September.