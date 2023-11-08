CHICAGO — ADM has promoted Dermot O’Grady to senior vice president of global operations, effective immediately. He succeeds Veronica Braker, who joined global agribusiness in March 2019 but has left the company “to pursue other opportunities.”

Mr. O’Grady’s ADM career spans more than three decades across multiple regions and areas of responsibility. For the past four years, he has led ADM’s Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) regional operations, which are based in Rolle, Switzerland. He also has held operations management positions with EU oilseeds and South America. He began his career at ADM as a soy protein concentrate superintendent.

“He has a deep knowledge of ADM’s production efforts and has been an important part of bringing EMEA operations to a best-in-class standard,” ADM said.

Mr. O’Grady will relocate to ADM’s North American headquarters in Decatur, Ill., and join the company’s Executive Council, reporting to Juan Luciano, chairman, president and chief executive officer.