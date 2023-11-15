HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has introduced new limited-edition Little Bites cinnamon buns muffins from the Little Bites Snacks line of its Entenmann’s brand. The bite-sized snacks come in pouches of four and are made with “real cinnamon,” include no high-fructose corn syrup or trans-fat, and contain 180 calories per pouch, making them an ideal snack that children and adults can enjoy for breakfast and lunch, the company noted.

“At Little Bites, we’re in the business of making little, everyday moments feel really big by being a part of our fans’ sweetest memories,” said Moira Flood, marketing director of Little Bites Snacks. “That is why we’re excited to bring the delicious Little Bites cinnamon buns muffins to snack lovers everywhere. They’re truly a taste of nostalgia, packed with flavor and joy in every bite.”

Little Bites cinnamon buns muffins are available now through March at many nationwide retailers.