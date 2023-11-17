JERSEY CITY, NJ. — The “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro is bringing his Carlo’s Bakery cake flavors to Walmart stores nationwide. The bakery recently launched three new specialty cakes and cake slices for the retailer.

More than 3,000 Walmart locations nationwide now offer Every Buddy’s Birthday Cake, Every Buddy’s Chocolate Cake, and Every Buddy’s Fall Cake, along with classic slices of Vanilla Rainbow, chocolate fudge, red velvet and carrot cake.

“I’m so excited to bring my new signature cakes to cake lovers from coast to coast,” Mr. Valastro said. “I always hear how much people love my cake and want to grab a quick slice for dessert or a cake for a special event. By partnering with Walmart, Carlo’s Bake Shop cakes are available close to home and perfect for every occasion. Now, Every Buddy can get their sweet fix without being close to one of our Carlo’s locations or cake slice vending machines.”

Mr. Valastro spent the past year testing out flavors for his new line. Every Buddy’s Birthday Cake is three-layers starting with smooth and sweet buttercream, with a layer of classic New York-style cheesecake, followed by a layer of vanilla confetti cake and a blondie layer with toffee filling. Every Buddy’s Chocolate Cake starts with a base layer of chocolate pecan pie, followed by chocolate sponge cake and a classic New York-style cheesecake, all brought together with a salted caramel buttercream frosting.

Every quarter, Mr. Valastro and Walmart will feature a seasonal option beginning with Every Buddy’s Fall Cake. Starting with a spiced maple buttercream top, it features pumpkin cheesecake and an apple crumb pie atop the bottom classic pecan pie layer.

Hitting shelves for the winter season starting Nov. 24, Every Buddy’s Winter Cake features a hot cocoa pie base with layers of classic New York cheesecake and blue velvet sponge cake with a vanilla buttercream top.