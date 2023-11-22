TORONTO – SimplyProtein recently launched its “Keep it Simplyfied” integrated marketing campaign, which celebrates the consumer and their journey toward healthy snacking. SimplyProtein’s largest media investment to date, the campaign will highlight the brand’s approach to whole grain, accessible protein by expanding from product-focused imagery.

“With SimplyProtein growing so rapidly, we felt our new campaign should reflect the sentiments that our customers are sharing with us,” said Michael Lines, chief executive officer of Wellness Natural Inc. “They appreciate how SimplyProtein products actually simplify their lives, helping them with their ongoing efforts to better manage their nutrition — without having to overthink it, and without having to compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture.”

SimplyProtein products are B Corp Certified, plant-based, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified and certified vegan and kosher. All SimplyProtein products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.