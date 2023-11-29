CHICAGO — The Kraft Heinz Co. is launching its first plant-based Kraft Mac & Cheese offering.

Developed as part of The Kraft Heinz Not Co. joint venture with TheNotCompany, Inc. initiated in 2022, Kraft NotMac&Cheese aims to capitalize on the growth in macaroni and cheese products in the better-for-you segment. Varieties at launch include Kraft NotMac&Cheese Original and Kraft NotMac&Cheese White Cheddar.

“The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits,” Lucho Lopez-May, chief executive officer of The Kraft Heinz Not Co. “Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we’re offering the creamy and comforting experience Kraft Mac & Cheese fans have loved for over 85 years — without the dairy.”

Kraft NotMac&Cheese is rolling out through early 2024 into retailers nationwide.

The product marks the third innovation launched by the joint venture, including Kraft NotMayo and Kraft NotCheese Slices. The company said it plans to scale into several more categories and is set to begin its international expansion next year.