MIAMI — Subway is offering a first bite of its new footlong chocolate chip cookie, coming next month to restaurants nationwide. On National Cookie Day, cookie fans in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York can visit select Subway restaurants that will be transformed into Cookieway and get one free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub.

On Monday, Dec. 4 — National Cookie Day — fans can visit select Subway locations from 1-6 pm local time to get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of a footlong sub, while supplies last.

Subway created the special, limited run of footlong cookies for National Cookie Day in 2022. The restaurant chain’s culinary team spent the past year packing even more flavor into a footlong version of its most popular cookie.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, culinary and innovation at Subway. “At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm — right out of the oven. It’s the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite.”