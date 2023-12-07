SALINAS, CALIF. — Better-for-you brand CauliPuffs is debuting its flagship line of baked puffed snacks.

The vegetable-based offerings are formulated from a mix of cauliflower, rice, corn and avocado oil to create a snacking option free from soy and gluten, for health-conscious consumers and those with specific dietary needs. CauliPuffs are initially launching in flavors like white cheddar, honey BBQ and vegan salt and pepper. Each single-serving package contains 100 calories, 5 grams of total fat and 2 grams of protein.

“Here at CauliPuffs, we believe that snacking should be enjoyable and guilt-free,” said Joey Rosa, co-founder of CauliPuffs. “Our goal is to provide a healthier alternative to traditional snacking options while also offering a range of flavors that cater to everyone.”

The product is now available online through CauliPuffs’ website and Amazon.