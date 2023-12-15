WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.1% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home, meanwhile, fell 0.5%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 9 posted month-over-month increases and 9 finished lower.

The November index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 356.2% of the 1982-84 average, up 3.4% from a year ago. For all food at home, the November index was 303.2, up 1.7% from November 2022.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in November was 286.7, down 0.1% from October but up 2% from November 2022. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 317.6, down 1.2% from October but up 3.1% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 280.7, up 0.8% from the previous month and up 4% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 289.7, down 0.4% from October and down 0.2% from November 2022.

The price index for bakery products in November was 396.6, up 0.2% from October and up 4.1% from November 2022.

The November index for bread was 240.5, down 0.4% from October but up 3.7% from November 2022. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 435.4, down 1.4% from October but up 3.8% from November 2022. For bread other than white, the index was 469.6, up 0.6% from October and up 3.9% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in November was 240.2, up 2.5% from October and up 5.9% from November 2022. The November index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 370.5, up 0.7% from October and up 3.1% from November 2022. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 393.8, up 1% from October and up 3.8% from November 2022; and cookies, 347.1, up 0.2% from the previous month and up 3.7% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in November was 352.1, down 0.8% from October but up 4.3% from November 2022. Under this heading, other price indexes in November included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 393.9, up 0.2% from October and up 5.6% from November 2022; crackers and cracker products, 422.2, down 0.8% from October but up 6.5% from November 2022; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 345.9, down 1.1% from October but up 2% from the previous year.