



KANSAS CITY — Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has had a busy year introducing new products across its various baked foods brands.

After generating “historic results” in 2022, Grupo Bimbo continued with that trend, generating strong growth throughout 2023. The company expanded its baked foods portfolio even further with a series of acquisitions. In March, the company acquired Winnipeg-based Natural Bakery Ltd., followed by the acquisition of National Choice Bakery, a Minnesota maker of fresh, refrigerated, frozen and thaw-and-sell bagels, in July. The transaction of National Choice Bakery included its 66,000-square-foot kosher certified production plant in South St. Paul.

“The additional capacity gives our company the opportunity to meet consumer demand and continue to grow our breakfast portfolio,” BBU said when the acquisition was announced.

Entenmann’s, a brand under BBU, celebrated its 125th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, the brand partnered with sweet baked goods company Baked by Melissa to launch a line of miniature cupcakes.

Across BBU’s other brands, it introduced items ranging from Entenmann’s donut cakes, to Grains Almighty Gut Balance bread to Thomas’ croissant bread.