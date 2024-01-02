ARLINGTON, VA. — SNAC International donated $3,000 to the Nadia & Alf Taylor Foundation, which will help seven disadvantaged children go to school and provide access to meals and health care.

“We are thrilled to support the incredible work of the Nadia & Alf Taylor Foundation," said Christine Cochran, president and chief executive officer of SNAC. "SNAC is committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve. We believe that by supporting organizations like the Nadia & Alf Taylor Foundation, we can contribute to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for all."

Founded by Nadia and Alf Taylor, directors of snack equipment supplier TNA Solutions, the Taylor Foundation provides direct funding for education, health care and social enterprise projects. The foundation supports over 150 social impact programs across 43 countries.

"We are very grateful for SNAC’s commitment to social responsibility,” Ms. Taylor said. "This generous donation will enable us to further our mission and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve."

To learn more about the foundation, visit taylor-foundation.org.