COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods has unveiled two new Valentine’s Day-themed Little Debbie products: Vanilla Mini Donuts and vanilla-flavored Big Pack Valentine Cakes.

The Vanilla Mini Donuts are little heart-shaped donuts that are covered in light pink frosting and white icing stripe pattern. Meanwhile, the Big Pack Valentine Cakes are individually wrapped snack cakes that come in cartons of six and are covered in light pink frosting and a white icing stripe pattern. The new snack products also come in new holiday-themed packaging that includes light teal backgrounds and pink paper cutout hearts.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes — vanilla to our cherished Little Debbie family,” said Erica Cunningham, a product manager at Little Debbie. “These additions underscore our commitment to providing a diverse range of treats that cater to the varied preferences of our customers. Whether you’re a fan of bite-sized indulgences or classic vanilla goodness, each new item ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Valentine’s season.”

Both Little Debbie products will be available at nationwide retailers and convenience stores starting in mid-December.