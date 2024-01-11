CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is once again partnering with Lotus Bakeries to offer specialty donuts packed with Biscoff flavor. Beginning Jan. 8 for a limited time at participating shops across the United States, one new donut — Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch — will join two returning varieties: Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake and Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced introduced last year.

“Our fans loved when last year’s Biscoff donuts landed for the first time in the US, so we had to bring back Biscoff and make every bite even better,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “These donuts have even more Biscoff cookie crunch, more Biscoff cookie butter and more deliciousness. Biscoff is back at Krispy Kreme.”

The 2024 Biscoff collection includes:

• Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake donut — A shell donut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, topped with Biscoff Cookie crumble and Biscoff Cookie Butter drizzle

• Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch donut — An Original Glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing topped with Biscoff Cookie Butter buttercream dallop and Biscoff Cookie crumble

• Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced donut — A Krispy Kreme Original Glazed donut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing

Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff donuts are available in-store and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Customers also can find the Biscoff donut collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack at select grocery stores.