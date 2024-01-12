INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Crunch has named Doug Behrens as its new chief executive officer. He succeeds Krishna Kaliannan, who founded Catalina Crunch and will continue to have a role in the day-to-day operations of the company. As CEO, Behrens will help guide Catalina Crunch into its next phase of growth and expand the brand’s retail footprint, the company said.

Before joining Catalina Crunch, Behrens was president and chief customer officer at Kind for four years and previously president at Amplify Snack Brands. Earlier, he held presidential leadership roles at Danone and WhiteWave Foods. He also has held vice presidential roles at Johnson & Johnson.

“I am thrilled to welcome Doug Behrens to the Catalina Crunch team,” Kaliannan said. “Hiring him is instrumental to get us to the next level as our needs as a company have changed. We are very excited about the future and look forward to building on the success that has defined the brand to date.”

Catalina Crunch said Joel Warady, president, will transition to another opportunity. Warady has been the with the company for four years as senior adviser, president, and strategic adviser.

Catalina Crunch was founded in 2017 as a direct-to-consumer brand focusing on better-for-you snacks. The company offers a line of cereals, sandwich cookies, and crunch mixes that are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein, the company said.