LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumers Brands is bringing back two dessert-themed cereals that were previously discontinued in 2020 and 2018, respectively: Mega Stuf Oreo O’s and Chips Ahoy!

According to Post, Mega Stuf Oreo O’s cereal “combines the crunchy, chocolatey Oreo O’s cereal featuring real Oreos with a generous helping of mini marshmallows” while Chips Ahoy! cereal “puts the nostalgic taste of Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies right into your breakfast bowl.”

Both cereals are now available at Walmart for a limited time.