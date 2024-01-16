CHICAGO — Quaker Oats Co., a business unit of PepsiCo, Inc., expanded its voluntary recall (first issued Dec. 19, 2023) to include additional items they deemed at risk of potential Salmonella contamination.

The updated list includes cereals, bars and snacks sold in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, according to the company. The company reported the issue to the US Food and Drug Administration. The recall includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap’n Crunch Bars, and some cereals, including Gemesa Maria’s Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and Snack Boxes. Affected products all have expiration dates from Oct. 1, 2024, or earlier.

The notice expands the December recall that included Chewy Bars, puffed granola and granola oats cereals.

Not included in the recall: Quaker Oats, Instant Oats, Oat Bran, Oat Flour and Rice Snacks. Visit

for a full listing of items under recall.