MIAMI — Subway has introduced Sidekicks, a trio of new footlong snack options available beginning Jan. 22. Subway’s chocolate chip cookie, Cinnabon churros and Auntie Anne’s pretzels all will be available in footlong format, providing a sweet or savory snack any time of day, according to the company.

“The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong,” said Douglas Fry, president of Subway North America. “This whole new category of our menu offers Subway fans something they can’t get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story.”

Subway began a significant overhaul to its menu in 2021, with major changes including a new line of sandwiches and fresh-cut deli meat. Sidekicks marks another innovation, after Subway spent a year perfecting the recipe.

“We’re excited to team up with Subway to bring guests the fun and flavor of two of our iconic brands — Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s,” said Dave Mikita, president of international and retail channels at Focus Brands. “These fan-favorite snacks will delight guests in new, craveable ways.”

The Cinnabon Footlong Churro will sell for $2 and will feature Cinnabon’s Makara cinnamon and sugar. The Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel will sell for $3 and will be served with a side of honey mustard. The Footlong Cookie, which debuted on National Cookie Day in 2023, will sell for $5.