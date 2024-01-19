DES MOINES, IOWA – Kemin Industries now offers an interactive infographic designed to help manufacturers keep baked foods and snack products fresher and safer for longer. By using Kemin ingredient systems manufacturers may delay lipid oxidation and extend product shelf life.

“Consumers want baked goods and snacks that are fresh and appealing, safe from microbial growth and provide a pleasing taste and texture,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director for Des Moines-based Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “Our infographic shares some of the latest consumer insights and market trends and provides an overview of how our complete line of ingredient solutions can help create better tasting, better performing and longer lasting baked goods. At Kemin, we have the perfect solutions to significantly delay or prevent lipid oxidation, lengthen product shelf life and reduce food waste.”

The infographic covers Kemin products such as: