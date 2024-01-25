LINDON, UTAH — Crumbl Cookies, a franchise chain of bakeries that specializes in large cookies, is making its first foray into other baked foods with the introduction of a new limited-time offering: Cinnamon Squares. The company said the launch signals a step toward diversifying its gourmet offerings beyond cookies.

Crumbl said the Cinnamon Squares feature a cake base, distinguishing them from Crumbl’s signature gourmet cookies. Each Cinnamon Square is marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter and crowned with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting, Crumbl said.

Cinnamon squares may be purchased on their own or added to a regular box of Crumbl cookies. The squares are available only Jan. 22-27, along with the company’s other rotating cookie flavors.