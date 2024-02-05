MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill has named Jason Krzewinski vice president of sales, effective Jan. 8.

Krzewinski has more than 25 years of consumer packaged goods (CPG) experience, driving sales and market penetration for several brands including Nestle, Crystal Farms Dairy Co., Jonny Pops and Harvest Hill, according to Bob’s Red Mill. He also has launched products onto a national stage, doubling revenue in a short period of time and increasing both profitability and market share throughout his career.

Krzewinski joins the executive leadership team of Bob’s Red Mill and will succeed the company’s previous vice president of sales Jan Chernus, who is retiring after more than 25 years at the company.

“Jason’s strategic vision and operational expertise align well with where the company is headed,” said Trey Winthrop, chief executive officer of Bob’s Red Mill. “Jan has been a tremendous leader at the company, significantly contributing to our current position, which includes widespread distribution of our products across the United States and in more than 70 countries worldwide. We are confident that Jason will maintain our trajectory of ongoing growth and innovation.”