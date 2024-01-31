Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — Each year the American Society of Baking (ASB) welcomes new inductees into the Baking Hall of Fame at its BakingTech conference, held this year in Chicago Feb. 27-29. Originally formed in 2006 by Gary Brodsky, the Hall of Fame honors bakers and suppliers, past and present, for their positive impact on the baking industry.

In season 17 of Since Sliced Bread, respected Baking Hall of Famers pass down a career’s worth of wisdom and lessons as they speak with Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, and Lucas Cuni-Mertz, associate editor for Baking & Snack who joins the podcast as co-host in 2024. The new season will premier Feb. 14.

Listeners will hear from this year’s inductees Robert Benton, retired executive vice president of network optimization for Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga.; Erin Sharp, retired group vice president of general manufacturing for The Kroger Co., Cincinnati, Ohio; Fred Springer, retired president of Burford Corp., as well as some other familiar faces.

“The Hall of Fame is such an important way the baking industry honors those who have made an impact and built this incredible industry,” Ms. Atchley said. “When inductees are still with us, we want to be able to share their stories as much as possible to pass their legacy and learnings onto the wider industry.”

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

