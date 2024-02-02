MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has named Benno O. Dorer and John G. Morikis as two new members of its board of directors.

Dorer is currently on the board of American global apparel and footwear company VF Corp., where he held the roles of interim president, chief executive officer and lead independent director. Dorer was also a board member of the carbon negative materials company Origin Materials and an executive adviser for the investment management company KKR & Co. Inc. Outside of board memberships, Dorer held multiple positions at Clorox, including executive chairman, chairman, CEO and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Clorox, he held various US and European marketing and sales roles at the Procter & Gamble Co.

Meanwhile, Morikis is currently a board member for the home and security products manufacturer Fortune Brands Innovations. He is also an executive chairman of the paint and coatings manufacturer and distributor Sherwin-Williams Co., where he previously held the roles of chairman and CEO.

Both Dorer and Morikis began their terms as General Mills board members on Jan. 29.