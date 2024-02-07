ELGIN, ILL. — The Middleby Corporation acquired GBT GmbH Bakery Equipment (GBT). Based in Lϋnen, Germany, GBT manufactures industrial baking and bread lines with annual revenues of approximately 10 million euros.

The acquisition of GBT complements Middleby’s existing brands and will strengthen the company’s presence in European markets, said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby’s chief executive officer.

“[GBT] brings German engineering capabilities and a broad knowledge of full line bakery solution integration to Middleby,” he said. “Adding GBT innovation to our existing bakery portfolio will allow us to expand our offerings and customer base with new full line solutions. While we believe there are many synergies between the companies that will continue to increase, GBT will immediately benefit from our existing and well-established customer channels.”

GBT manufactures lines for bread, buns, sweet pastries and other baked goods. The company develops specialty bread systems, conveyor baking systems and tunnel ovens and offers dough dividers, proofers and weighers.







