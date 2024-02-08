MINNEAPOLIS — Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Old El Paso, two brands of General Mills, Inc., are collaborating to launch Dessert Taco Shells, which “feature the crunch fans love from Old El Paso, now blasted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s iconic Cinnadust for an unbeatable treat.” The Stand ‘n Stuff shells will be available in limited-edition boxes featuring National Football League stars J.J. Watt and Justin Jefferson.

“We love adding unexpected flavor combinations to our roster, and this collaboration between Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Old El Paso pairs the most valuable players from the cereal and taco game for a one-of-a-kind format that gives taco night the sweet touchdown it deserves,” said Jenny Jonker, brand experience manager of Old El Paso. “The Most Valuable Taco is coming off the bench to help cereal and taco fans alike indulge in the beloved tastes and textures they count on from General Mills.”

Old El Paso Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Taco Shells are now available on the Walmart website in limited-edition boxes featuring Watt and Jefferson for $3.18. The taco shells also will be available for a limited time at nationwide retailers starting in March.