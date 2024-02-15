CLEARWATER, FLA. — Base Culture has launched the Simply Bread line, which the company calls a clean-ingredient and gluten-free bread variety available in the bread aisle.

The bread is formulated with a clean-flour blend that consists of tapioca, coconut, almond, chickpea, flax and hemp to create a nutrient-rich bread with eight grams of fiber per slice while still having traditional bread taste and texture. The bread is packaged using modified atmosphere.

“Store bought bread has gotten a bad rap for decades for including artificial ingredients, preservatives, refined sugar, seed oils, and lacking fiber,” said Johnny Heiselberg, chief executive officer of Base Culture. “Base Culture's new Simply Bread line fills a large gap in the market, which is simple, clean-ingredient, and shelf-stable bread. After painstakingly trialing over 150 recipes, we were able to create a seriously good, better-for-you bread that is packed with fiber while maintaining the flavor, texture, and reliability of what sliced bread is supposed to be and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy it.”

Simply Bread is available at Whole Foods Market stores across the United States for a suggested retail price of $7.99.