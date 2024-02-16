MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill and Enough are expanding their partnership, which will initiate innovation for more alternative meat and dairy solutions.

Cargill recently invested in Enough’s Series C funding round and also signed a commercial agreement to use and market its fermented protein, the company said.

Enough, formerly 3F Bio, is a food technology company that produces fermented protein. The company uses a technology to enable large-scale sustainable protein production of its Abunda mycoprotein.

Abunda is produced by feeding fungi with sugars from sustainably sourced grain, which is then fermented in a natural production process, according to the company. Abunda mycoprotein is a complete food ingredient that contains amino acids and is high in dietary fiber, according to the company.

The mycoprotein is produced using a zero-waste fermentation process, using Cargill’s glucose syrup as a main source, the company said.

“Cargill is strengthening its partnership with Enough because the world needs more protein that is grown more sustainably to keep pace with global population growth,” said Belgin Kose, managing director of Cargill meat and dairy alternatives. “Mycoprotein is an emerging ingredient with a disruptive role to play due to its many benefits, including a meat-like texture, protein profile, scalability and sustainability. We remain committed to bringing alternative and traditional protein source options to the table, and our collaboration with Enough is one of the ways we can realize our purpose to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.”

The expanded partnership will enable Cargill to co-create with customers protein alternative foods with Enough’s Abunda mycoprotein. In addition, Enough will use Cargill’s global footprint and feedstock technology expertise to scale in Europe and other countries.

“Expanding our partnership with Cargill is an exciting step to accelerate the great strides we’ve already made through the co-location of our Sas van Gent facility,” said Jim Laird, CEO, Enough. “The alternative protein market is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, and efficiency will come from collaboration with partners such as Cargill to leverage existing demand and supply chain to gain scale.”