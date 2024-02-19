WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.9¢ per lb in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a decrease of 4.8¢ per lb in December. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, fell, easing 1.6¢ per lb after rising 2.3¢ in December.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 203.3¢, up 0.9¢ per lb from December and up 14.5¢ from January 2023.

At 263.1¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 1.6¢ from December but up 18¢ per lb from January 2023.

The national average price of family flour in January was 55.4¢, up 1.6¢ from December and up 1.4¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in January was 142.5¢ per lb, up 4.8¢ from December but down 5¢ from January 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 501.9¢ per lb, down 9.8¢ per lb from December and down 3.9¢ from January 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in January was 100¢, up 0.1¢ from December and up 3¢ from January 2023.