SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Goodles has debuted its first gluten-free additions to the company’s lineup of better-for-you macaroni and cheese products.

The brand’s Gluten Free Cheddy Mac and Gluten Free Vegan Be Heroes varieties feature noodles formulated from a combination of corn, brown rice and chickpea protein, and the vegan option includes a plant-based cheese derived from cashew milk. Both clean label offerings are designed as good sources of protein and fiber, and each product contains 4 grams of prebiotics per serving. Goodles developed the alternatives following continued consumer demand for gluten-free options.

“’When will you release a gluten-free version?' was asked about 20 seconds after our launch, and it's consistently been our most-requested wish ever since,” said Jen Zeszut, co-founder and chief executive officer at Goodles. “That’s likely because millions with celiac disease struggle to find delicious products to eat, and 25% of all Americans are trying to limit their gluten intake.”

