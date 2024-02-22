PHILADELPHIA — Insomnia Cookies has opened a new global headquarters building called “The Imagine What’s Possible Center” (IWP). Located in Center City in Philadelphia, the three-story workplace includes an innovation center and an expanded retail store within the company’s flagship bakery, Insomnia said. The expanded bakery will include a full menu as well as opportunities for visitors to try new flavors and products.

“Insomnia Cookies was founded in 2003 out of my Philadelphia dorm with the goal of reinventing the cookie category,” said Seth Berkowitz, founder and chief executive officer of Insomnia Cookies. “Twenty years later, we open our new headquarters, innovation lab, and flagship, in the heart of our founding city, to further our mission of continuously redefining the category and inspire our Insomniacs with warm, delicious cookies delivered late into the night.”

The 26,000-square-foot building houses approximately 100 full-time employees.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. acquired Insomnia Cookies in 2018 for an undisclosed amount. Today, the business generates approximately $230 million in sales. Late last year Krispy Kreme said it was exploring strategic alternatives for Insomnia Cookies, including an all-cash sale.