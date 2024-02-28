KANSAS CITY — Bartlett, a Savage Co., and sustainability solutions provider Regrow Ag will partner on sustainability commitments using Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform that supports rigorous Scope 3 emissions analysis and the ability to create actionable carbon reduction plans and track environmental outcomes on the farm-level at its new soybean crush plant.

Bartlett said it will use Regrow’s solution to determine county-level emissions factors for its soybean supply shed. The platform also will provide insights into current regenerative practice adoption, to assist Bartlett in designing programs to support more sustainable farming practices, the company said.

“We’re committed to making a difference for our customers and the environment,” said Vaughn Duitsman, director of sustainability at Bartlett. “Our partnership with Regrow will enable us to strengthen the agriculture supply chains we support and unlock new visibility into the progress of our sustainability programs.”

When its new soybean crush plant opens in the third quarter this year near Cherryvale, Kan., Bartlett said it will work with local farmers, cooperatives and commercial grain elevators to handle approximately 49 million bus of soybeans annually at the facility, which already has begun accepting soybeans. The plant will provide a variety of products, including refined vegetable oil, animal feed and renewable transportation fuels.

By leveraging the insights from Regrow’s technology, Bartlett will be able to create sustainability strategies for soy oil and soy meal co-products, with data collection and reporting designed to meet evolving sustainability standards for biofuels and insetting programs. Analyzing current practice adoption also will help Bartlett prioritize counties with the highest abatement potential, the company said.

Regrow helps companies across the agriculture value chain measure, report, and reduce on-farm emissions, using aggregated field-level data to create a baseline. Using its soil carbon models and remote-sensing-based technology, Regrow said it will help Bartlett identify opportunities to support farmers by calculating high-precision emissions factors and other critical sustainability metrics.

“We’re excited to partner with Bartlett to support their innovative programs, helping them to feed the world sustainably through a diverse range of products,” said Bill Salas, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Regrow. “Backed by industry leading science and technology, Regrow’s mission to scale agriculture resilience globally aligns with Bartlett’s sustainability goals, while commercializing the value of regenerative growing practices to downstream customers.”