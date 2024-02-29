CHICAGO — Rod Radalia, vice president of product innovation, Aunt Millie’s Bakeries, Fort Wayne, Ind., received the Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award during the American Society of Baking’s (ASB) annual meeting and 2024 BakingTech conference.

The Fischer Award recognizes outstanding service and leadership by an individual to the society. It is awarded annually and presented during the ASB’s yearly BakingTech conference.

Kristen Spriggs’s, ASB’s executive director, said the society changed the process for the award. First, ASB’s professional staff considered many volunteers and narrowed the candidate list to three finalists.

Next, the nominees were presented to the ASB board to select this year’s recipient.

Radalia has served on the ASB board and as 2021 chair to the society. He currently is a member of the ASB’s education and finance committees, which Spriggs described as “critical committees for us today as we work to advance and prepare the organization for the future.”

A surprised Radalia said joining ASB is “the best place to be for the future of your career.”