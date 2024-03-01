SALISBURY, NC. — Retail holding company Ahold Delhaize has named Marc Stolzman chief sustainability officer. In his new role, Stolzman will manage all aspects of the health and sustainability for the company’s domestic businesses, which include strategy and goal setting, in alignment with its global sustainability ambitions and commitments as well as all US regulatory, compliance and financial reporting.

Stolzman is currently the executive lead of finance at the omnichannel grocery company Peapod Digital Labs, which involved managing finance for digital, e-commerce and commercial businesses as well as several cross-company initiatives. Prior to joining Ahold Delhaize, Stolzman was president and chief financial officer of Kymeta Corp. He also was CFO at Zulily, Zumiez, Blue Nile and Imperium Renewables and Starbucks. He was also the senior vice president of international finance and business development at Starbucks Japan.

“I’m honored to take on this role in the US,” Stolzman said. “I look forward to working with each of the US brands, which are already leaders in sustainability, as well as our suppliers and partners, as we together pursue our passion for empowering healthier people and a healthier planet.”

Stolzman will report to J.J. Fleeman, chief executive officer of Ahold Delhaize USA.