LANSING, MICH. — Greece-based snack and baked foods company SnackCraft LLC, a subsidiary of Unismack SA, is planning to invest $29.9 million to expand its facility in Kentwood, Mich., according to economic development agency The Right Place, Inc.

As part of its latest expansion, SnackCraft will add 186,000 square feet, bringing the plant to 311,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehousing and distribution space, The Right Place said.

“The expansion demonstrates our commitment to the area and enables the future growth potential for both existing and new customer opportunities, as well as securing SnackCraft’s long-term food manufacturing platform,” said Joseph F. Riley, chief executive officer of SnackCraft.

SnackCraft was established in 2022 as Unismack’s first North American manufacturing operations and its US headquarters. The company took over a former Kerry Foods facility, renovating the plant with equipment, lighting and utilities upgrades as well as improvements to the space for warehousing and manufacturing lines. SnackCraft’s products include baked crackers, tortilla chips, pellet snacks, and baked extruded snacks formulated with ingredients like lentil flour, chickpea flour, vegetable flours, whole grain corn, various seeds and other natural ingredients.

“I connected with SnackCraft in early 2022 when they were in the process of establishing their first North American operations here in Kentwood,” said Brent Case, vice president of business attraction at The Right Place and project lead. “Being part of their journey, from the initial stages to now helping with their expansion just over a year later has been an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to see what’s in store for them moving forward.”