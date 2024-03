PURCHASE, NY. — Frito-Lay, Inc., a division of PepsiCo, Inc., has introduced Rold Gold Waffles as the latest addition to its Rold Gold pretzel portfolio.

The product features salted pretzels in a lattice shape similar to waffles.

Rold Gold Waffles come in 16-oz bags for a suggested price of $3.99 and 3.5-oz bags for $2.69.

Founded in 1917, Rold Gold offers a variety of pretzel shapes, including sticks, rods, thins, tiny twists and braided.