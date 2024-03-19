NEW CAMBRIA, KAN. — Farmer Direct Foods (FDF), a subsidiary of Heirloom Brands, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Salina, Kan., facility expansion on March 7.

The company invested $2 million in the expansion, which began construction on May 10, 2023. As part of the expansion, FDF added a warehouse, which will increase the company’s capacity to service its current customers as well as allow for future capacity increases. The company also installed a modern, automated packaging line that will improve operational flexibility, consistency and production capacity for 25-lb and 50-lb bags of flour, FDF said.

With roots dating back to 1988, FDF specializes in stone ground grain products, specifically whole grain flour made from hard white and hard red winter wheat from Kansas and Colorado. Heirloom Brands acquired FDF in 2022.