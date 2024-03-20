MARKT EINERSHEIM, GERMANY — Fritsch Bakery Technologies, a Multivac Group company, is relocating its company headquarters to Iphofen, Germany.

The new company headquarters aims to combine all of Fritsch’s business activity onto one site, the company stated. Currently, operations have been split over five locations in Kitzingen and Markt Einershem, Germany.

The Iphofen headquarters will total more than 65,000 square feet and include production halls and assembly facilities, the company said. Fritsch’s technology center, The World of Bakery, will be relocated to the new site. Here, customers can conduct tests on Fritsch equipment, developing new products or recipes in collaboration with the company.

Approximately 15,000 square feet of offices and social facilities will also be built for the roughly 480 staff members currently employed by the company.

The new headquarters will also aim to lower the company’s greenhouse gas emissions, said Christian Traumann, chief executive officer, the Multivac Group.

“We want to use groundwater to heat and cool the building complex,” he said. “We also want to use as much self-generated energy as possible for the energy supply with a photovoltaic system and a combined heat and power unit.”

Traumann said Fritsch is a “strategically important” business unit for the Multivac Group, adding that he’s seeing growth in the bakery sector.

“We see a lot of potential within our subsidiaries for the entire machinery range from Fritsch,” he said. “Thanks to the new company headquarters, which will combine all of Fritsch’s business activities on one site, we will be able in the future to carry out our manufacturing processes even more efficiently.”

Construction on the headquarters is expected to begin in late 2025, with relocation planned for the third quarter of 2027.