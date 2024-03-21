PLANO, TEXAS — Middleby Bakery Group and Fritsch, a Multivac company, are partnering to host the 2024 Ideation Baking Summit, April 3-4 in Plano, Texas. The two-day event will include industry speakers, equipment demonstrations and an opportunity to tour Cloud Boys Bakery.

Kristen Spriggs, executive director of the American Society of Baking, will be speaking at the event as well as JP Frossard, global strategist for consumer food, packaging and logistics at Rabobank, who will provide a trends report.

In keeping with the theme of ideation, Ben Kansakar, chief executive officer of Eurogerm KB, and Chef Nicolas Nayener, research and development lab manager for Eurogerm KB, will speak on innovative product concepts and technical ingredients for laminated dough.

Attendees will also hear from Scott McCally, president of Middleby Brands (Auto-Bake Serpentine, Hinds-Bock Corp. and Inline Filling Systems) and see demonstrations of the Fritsch Multiflex, Auto-Bake Vaccuum Cooling and Middleby RapidBaking.

Cloud Boys Bakery, founded in 2019, produces gluten-free, grain-free, sugar-free and low-carb cloud bread. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the company’s baking facility.

Register for the event here.