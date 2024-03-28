DES MOINES, IOWA — Brian Odino has joined Kemin Industries as a technical sales manager for Kemin Food Technologies – North America.

Odino will oversee sales and business development and optimizing profitability and expanding Kemin Food Technologies – North America market share, the company said.

Odino was most recently outside sales representative for Cargill Animal Nutrition and previously manufacturing supervisor for Cargill Protein.

“We are pleased to add Brian Odino to the Kemin Food Technologies team,” said Travis Krause, sales director at Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “Brian’s experience in food manufacturing, animal health, nutrition, and production, as well as sales, makes him an ideal addition to our team. He will engage our current and potential customers in the US and provide exceptional sales and service as Kemin continues to accelerate future market growth and develop new opportunities for our protein solutions.”