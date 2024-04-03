HOUSTON — Shipley Do-Nuts has partnered with Mondelez International to launch new donuts featuring Oreo cookie pieces called Cookies N’ Dream donuts.

The new donuts come in two varieties: a hexagonal yeast donut topped with white icing and Oreo cookie pieces and an iced donut hand-filled with Shipley creme and topped with Oreo cookie pieces.

“Shipley and Oreo have been beloved by many for decades, so it seemed only fitting to finally bring these two iconic treats together for the ultimate do-nut creation,” said Kaitlyn Venable, research and development chef at Shipley Do-Nuts. “Cookies N’ Dream is one of many exciting new flavors in the works at Shipley as we continue delighting new and existing fans.”

The Cookies N’ Dream donuts are available at more than 350 Shipley Do-Nuts locations through June 30.