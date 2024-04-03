HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA to release Toast-Yay!, a limited-edition Little Bites flavor. The Entenmann’s breakfast muffins come four to a pouch and are available now nationwide through July.

“We’re thrilled to see our Toast-Yay cookies inspire a new flavor of Little Bites muffins,” said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA. “The popularity of the Toast-Yay! cookies is due to the millions of girls who participate in our Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program for girls.”

Little Bites Toast-Yay! muffins contain no high-fructose corn syrup and are made with cinnamon and maple syrup. The limited-edition flavor joins classic flavors like blueberry, banana, chocolate chip and others.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a well-loved brand like Girl Scouts that shares similar beliefs to Little Bites in spreading joy and supporting kids,” said Lia Arakelian, brand manager for Little Bites snacks. “By capturing the essence of an iconic Girl Scout Cookie flavor in a delicious bite-sized muffin, we’re able to bring our fans a taste first of its kind. We can’t wait to see all the ways they enjoy them.”