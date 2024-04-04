MIAMI — Subway is set to release its first new bread in three years, a lavash-style flatbread that will serve as the base for a variety of new wraps. The hearty bread option will be available April 11 and is expected to be a permanent item.

“Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation. “That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway’s wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down.”

Customers can order any sandwich on the new lavash-style flatbread, which will replace the current tortilla and flatbread. This latest refresh marks another innovation on Subway’s menu rehaul, which began in 2021 with the addition of salads, sides and snacks. Subway began offering flatbread back in 2008.